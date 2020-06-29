Medical exams in Punjab to be held as scheduled: BFUHS V-C

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:59 IST

A day after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced postponement of examinations for the final-semester students in all universities of the state till July 15, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Monday started theory examination for MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma courses.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the exams for the medical courses in state have not been postponed and the university will conduct the same as per the announced schedule. “There is confusion among the students but the CM has announced to postpone exams in the varsities accredited or affiliated to the University Grants Commission (UGC), while we are regulated by Medical Council of India (MCI), Dental Council of India (DCI) and Indian Nursing Council (INC). The UGC gives us grants only for research work,” he said.

“We are conducting examination for medical, dental, super-specialty, specialty, nursing and physiotherapy courses as per the guidelines of the MCI, DCI and INC. The BFUHS have made all the appropriate arrangements to maintain social distancing. Keeping in view the safety of students, we have allowed them to opt for any of the designated exam centre near their hometown. Only the dental students who are not capable of clearing the exam are asking for postponement and seeking to upgrade them to the next semester, while none of the medical students have made such a demand,” he added.

State medical education minister OP Soni said he is receiving a lot of calls from the students regarding the postponement of examinations. “I am looking into the matter.

400 students appear for exam at 5 centres

On Monday, more than 400 students of MD and MS courses appeared for examination at five centres. While the MBBS (first and second year) exams will begin on June 30, the third and final year exams of over 3,200 BDS and MDS students are scheduled to start from July 7.

Amid the Covid-19 scare, the BDS and MDS students in 12 dental colleges of Punjab are demanding postponement of exams. Concerned over safety, they said they would have to face difficulty in reaching Punjab as many students belong to other states and there will be greater risk of getting infected while staying in hostels.

After the CM’s announcement, the dental courses students took to social media to protest against the medical varsity to conduct semester examinations.