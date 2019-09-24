Menu on Kalka-Shimla Toy Train to change every fortnight

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:45 IST

From now on, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will change the food menu of the Kalka-Shivalik Deluxe Express, also known as Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, every fortnight.

IRCTC took the decision based on a recent feedback by the train’s passengers.

Confirming the same, IRCTC regional manager MPS Raghav said, “Indian Railways makes constant efforts to improve the service in premium trains. The Kalka-Shivalik Deluxe Express runs over the Kalka-Shimla track and accommodates world-class tourists. We have taken the decision to improve their experience.”

“Earlier we changed the menu on a monthly basis. But from now on, to the passengers’ delight, the menu will be changed after every fifteen days. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes will continue to be served,” Raghav added.

He said the IRCTC took the decision to ensure passenger satisfaction, improve the quality of catering services and hygiene.

Appetisers like tomato soup, mixed vegetable soup; dishes like cumin rice and chicken curry; and desserts like ice-cream will be served.

ABOUT THE TOY TRAIN

The Kalka–Shimla railway is a 762 mm narrow-gauge railway in north India which traverses a mostly mountainous route from Kalka to Shimla.

It is known for lending dramatic views of the hills and surrounding villages.

The railway was built under the direction of Herbert Septimus Harington between 1898 and 1903 to connect Shimla during the British Raj, with the rest of the Indian rail system.

