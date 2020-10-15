Miscreants set 5 vehicles ablaze in different parts of Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:30 IST

Five vehicles were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in different parts of the city in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police received information at around 4 am that a motorcycle and an Activa parked near a school in Sector 56, had caught fire.

In his complaint, Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Sector 56 said that on Thursday morning, on hearing noises he stepped out of his house and found that his motorcycle that was parked nearby caught fire and suffered damage. The fire had also damaged an Activa that was parked next to the bike. He said that his neighbours Amit and Arun are behind the incident. A fire tender was called but by the time they could reach, the motorcycle was completely burnt.

A similar incident was reported at about 4.20 am from Indira Colony in Manimajra where three vehicles were set on fire by miscreants. Mohd Kasif in his complaint to the police alleged that three persons set three vehicles— Tata Nano, Tata Ace and Tata Safari on fire. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire. While one vehicle was completely burnt, two were partially damaged. The police have started investigating the matter.