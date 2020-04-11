e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali MC House approves ₹3 crore for Punjab CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

Mohali MC House approves ₹3 crore for Punjab CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

The House also approved a new water supply pipeline in the city costing ₹15 crore and agendas worth ₹13 crore related to maintenance and development works.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 11, 2020 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The municipal corporation (MC) House held its monthly meeting through video conferencing on Friday. As many as 44 councillors participated in the two-hour meeting, which started at 11 am. The five-year tenure of the House will end on April 26.

The meeting was presided over by mayor Kulwant Singh from Municipal Bhawan in Sector 68.

The members approved an amount of ₹3 crore which will be donated to the chief minister’s relief fund to help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohali municipal commissioner, Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Densely populated areas are being sanitised. Even our sanitation workers are working daily to keep the city clean.”

The House also approved a new water supply pipeline in the city costing ₹15 crore and agendas worth ₹13 crore related to maintenance and development works.

The House also approved the proposal for fining those found wasting water, from April 15 to June 30.

A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on the first-time violators, while second and third-time violators will be fined ₹ 2,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, and water connection to their house will be cancelled.

tags
top news
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 count
900 patients, 30 hotspots: How Jamaat-linked cases push Delhi’s Covid-19 count
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
India asks US to extend H-1B, other visas of citizens stranded over Covid-19
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
Punjab Police registers case against banned US-based Sikhs for Justice outfit
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Apple, Google team up to work on COVID-19 contact tracing tech
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
Covid-19 | ADB’s $2.2 bn aid for India; Punjab extends lockdown: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news