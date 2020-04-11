Mohali MC House approves ₹3 crore for Punjab CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 01:44 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) House held its monthly meeting through video conferencing on Friday. As many as 44 councillors participated in the two-hour meeting, which started at 11 am. The five-year tenure of the House will end on April 26.

The meeting was presided over by mayor Kulwant Singh from Municipal Bhawan in Sector 68.

The members approved an amount of ₹3 crore which will be donated to the chief minister’s relief fund to help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohali municipal commissioner, Kamal Kumar Garg said, “We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Densely populated areas are being sanitised. Even our sanitation workers are working daily to keep the city clean.”

The House also approved a new water supply pipeline in the city costing ₹15 crore and agendas worth ₹13 crore related to maintenance and development works.

The House also approved the proposal for fining those found wasting water, from April 15 to June 30.

A fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on the first-time violators, while second and third-time violators will be fined ₹ 2,000 and ₹5,000, respectively, and water connection to their house will be cancelled.