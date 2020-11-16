Monday was Chandigarh’s wettest Nov day in 11 years

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:52 IST

With 15.1 mm of rain recorded in the city, Monday was the wettest November day in the city since 2009, shows data available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even as more rain was expected in a few days. The air quality index (AQI) to measure pollution too improved to 31, in the “good” category

While clear skies are expected on Tuesday, another western disturbance (WD) is likely to hit the region from Wednesday.

Monday’s rainfall was an unusual occurrence as November is one of the driest months of the year with normal rainfall of 9.4 mm usually recorded in the city.

Interestingly, just one day’s precipitation made November as a whole the second wettest since 2009, after 20.9 mm of rain was recorded throughout the month in 2019.

According to Surender Paul, director of IMD Chandigarh, rain at the beginning of this week intensified as western disturbances active in the region, though feeble, coupled with low level easterly winds laden with moisture. “The system also drew winds from the north east monsoon system to intensify,” he added.

On another WD likely to hit the region from Wednesday, Paul said “it’s unlikely to combine with other wind systems so chances of rain and intensity will be significantly lower than the showers received on Monday.”

Though the cloud cover and pressure pushed up minimum temperature from 12.6 °C on Sunday to 14.4 °C on Monday, 3 °C above normal, a 2°C to 4 °C drop was expected due to snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, with a good chance of lows below 10 °C soon.

The maximum temperature dropped from 26.4 °C on Sunday to 24 °C on Monday, 4 °C below normal, the lowest of the season.

AQI drops to 64

Monday’s rain also cleared the AQI, with monitoring stations recording levels at 31 at 10 pm, which is bracketed as good, something that usually happens in the monsoon.

Debendra Dalai, member secretary of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee, said the AQI would increase as soon as temperatures fell. “However, the air quality in the city this year had been far better than previous years due to the cooperation of the people on Diwali,” he added