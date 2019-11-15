e-paper
Month long anti-drug campaign begins in Hamirpur

Deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena administering oath to the students and the elite of the town against the use of drugs

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:21 IST
HT CORRESPONDENT
HT CORRESPONDENT
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A month-long anti-drugs campaign started on Friday with deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena administering oath to the students and the elite of the town against the use of drugs.

He also flagged-off a rally against drug abuse from Gandhi Chowk in the morning hours. This campaign will continue for one month all over the district. Hundreds of students of various local schools participated in the rally and raised anti-drug slogans.

While addressing the audience, Meena said that drugs were harming the nation and there was a need to curb their use. He said that druggists must be handed over to the police so that they do not harm the society.

Meena said that the during the month-long campaign, various types of functions will be organised in educational institutions and other important places to tell the people about the ill effects of drugs. On this occasion, the department of ayurveda also organised a yoga camp at a local school.

