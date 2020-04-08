MPLADS fund should be continued: Virbhadra Singh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 01:46 IST

Former six-time chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday supported the Central Government’s decision to cut 30% of salary of MPs salaries but suggested that the Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds be continued so that development works are not affected.

In a statement, Singh said the Central and state governments should come up with a long-term plan as the coming days will be very challenging. “Coronavirus has affected the economy of our country. Himachal Pradesh is a small state and most of the people are involved in horticulture, agriculture, tourism and other small and medium businesses. All of these sectors have been badly affected due to the ongoing lockdown and curfew.”

Singh also demanded a financial package for horticulturist and agriculturists of the state.Singh also asked the state government to provide a Public Distribution System (PDS) to provide cheaper ration to poor people.

He alerted people about the coronavirus pandemic and urged them to fully cooperate with the government to prevent it from spreading.