Murder due to politician-gangster nexus, hand over probe to CBI: SAD

Chandigarh Former Punjab cabinet minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia has alleged that the murder of his close aide and an ex-sarpanch, Baba Gurdeep Singh, resulted due to a politician-gangster nexus and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

“The brutal political assassination of Baba Gurdeep Singh is a direct result of threats being issued to me, if I did not stop speaking against the minister-gangster nexus,” alleged Majithia, while addressing a press conference, accompanied by party spokesperson, Daljit Singh Cheema.

“Gangster Bhagwanpuria has been sending me messages that my close political associates will be targeted if I do not stop speaking for justice for former Akali sarpanch Dalbir Dhilwan, who was also murdered in the same manner as Gurdeep on Wednesday. I had approached the Punjab DGP, seeking action against the Bhagwanpuria gang in November. Immediately afterwards, however, an IG-level officer gave a clean chit to the gangsters,” Majithia claimed.

In the recent past, Majithia has been repeatedly claiming that Bhagwanpuria has been running an extortion racket from inside the Patiala jail and was being given special treatment. The SAD leader has also been claiming that the gangster is close to Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, an allegation that Randhawa has repeatedly rubbished. A preliminary probe that DGP-Intelligence conducted has given a clean chit to Randhawa.

“We are sure that tomorrow the Punjab DGP will come out with another clean chit to the accused. A CBI probe should be carried out to fix this new politician-gangster nexus,” the SAD leaders claimed.

Majithia said that he had written a letter to Majitha SSP and Amritsar IG informing them that his key local party colleagues in Majitha were under threat and their safety should be ensured.

“Nothing was done, despite providing specific information and subsequently, Baba Gurdeep was murdered. The Punjab DGP and the police are sleeping and gangsters are using social media to claim credit for contract killings,” claimed Majithia. He also released recent photographs and selfies that members of the Bhagwanpuria gang have posted on Facebook to celebrate the New Year with AK-47 rifles. “Since police have admitted that the Pavitar Gang is behind Baba Gurdeep Singh’s murder, it is clear that who is running this gang and why they are resorting to the killings,” the leaders added.