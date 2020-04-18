Mustard procurement: Haryana farmers shocked as ’40 quintal turns 32kg’ on token issued by mandi officials

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 22:30 IST

Already irked over long wait in queues, mustard farmers in the state on Saturday complained of mandi officials issuing them faulty procurement tokens.

Ajit Singh, a farmer from Bhiwani’s Garwa village, said that he was shocked when Behal mandi officials issued him a 24kg of token for his mustard crop.

“I had enrolled for 27 quintals of mustard on the official website. When I went to Behal mandi to unload my crop fro procurement, I was shocked to see only 24 kg only in the roster issued by the grain market officials,” he added.

Ajay Singh of Kuriyanwali village in Sirsa said that he had visited Kalanwala grain market and brought 40 quintals of mustard, but the officials had issued him a token of 32kg only.

“I had requested the officials to purchase my 40 quintal crop, but they refused to do it. So, I was forced to return home with 39.68 quintal mustard,” he added.

When contacted, Behal grain market secretary Anil Kumar said that they were facing such problems due a mismatch in the list provided by the concerned area patwaris and the government web portal issuing tokens to farmers for their mustard produce.