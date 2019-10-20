Nabbed for drug peddling, Ludhiana head constable was violating protocol

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 23:01 IST

Arrested by the special task force (STF) for supplying drugs to jail inmates, one of the two head constables, Gurpreet Singh, was supposed to stay on jail premises as he was not assigned the duty to take undertrials to court, it has been learnt from officials privy to the matter.

However, in ‘collusion’ with his seniors, he had been coming to court complex for the past six months and supplying drugs.

Gurpreet was transferred to the jail security in June this year, while head constable Dharminder Singh was deputed on Police Lines. He was assigned to take inmates to court for hearings. But, Gurpreet would accompany him to court complex, where he allegedly procured heroin from Babbu’s wife Anju Bharti and sell it among the addicts in lock-ups.

The STF, meanwhile, has also obtained production warrant of jailed accused Babbu Bharti for questioning. Following the information provided by the task force, jail staff questioned Babbu on Sunday, though no mobile phone was recovered from his possession.

Ludhiana STF in-charge Inspector Harbans Singh said the accused were on three-day remand. “Babbu would be brought on production warrant on Monday. We are hoping to obtain more information from him during questioning,” he added.

