e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / National Education Policy: School principals, teachers to send suggestions by August 31

National Education Policy: School principals, teachers to send suggestions by August 31

All suggestions will be examined by a team of experts from National Council of Educational Research and Training

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
(HT Photo )
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Punjab education department has asked principals and school teachers to send their views, suggestions and comments on each theme of the National Education Policy pertaining to school education to the department of school education and literacy by August 31.

Principals, head teachers and teachers have been asked to register themselves at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020/ for the same. The board has requested school heads to ensure maximum participation of teachers.

All suggestions will be examined by a team of experts from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). If required, principals, head teachers and teachers whose suggestions have been found useful will be individually contacted.

Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “I will send my suggestions on two themes - evaluation system on two levels in all subjects and flexibility to choose subjects across streams. I will also ask teachers to share their view on the policy.”

Government Senior Secondary School principal Varinder Pathak said, “I have read all themes in detail. The policy focuses on privatisation of the education system. This will make education more expensive. I will suggest authorities to take steps through which education can be made accessible to everyone.”

tags
top news
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
25 rescued, over 50 still trapped after building collapses in Maharashtra’s Raigad district
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
Pakistan’s follow-up action on terror tag for Taliban leader is an invite for talks
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘Don’t hold anything against anyone’, says Sonia Gandhi
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
‘What Delhi did yesterday, US does today’: Kejriwal hails plasma therapy
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
India’s answer to China-backed Thai Canal plan is a huge military upgrade in islands
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to postpone NEET, JEE to keep students safe amid Covid-19
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Turned down Deputy CM post offered by Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In