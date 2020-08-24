National Education Policy: School principals, teachers to send suggestions by August 31

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:30 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Punjab education department has asked principals and school teachers to send their views, suggestions and comments on each theme of the National Education Policy pertaining to school education to the department of school education and literacy by August 31.

Principals, head teachers and teachers have been asked to register themselves at https://innovateindia.mygov.in/nep2020/ for the same. The board has requested school heads to ensure maximum participation of teachers.

All suggestions will be examined by a team of experts from National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). If required, principals, head teachers and teachers whose suggestions have been found useful will be individually contacted.

Nankana Sahib Public School principal Harmeet Kaur Waraich said, “I will send my suggestions on two themes - evaluation system on two levels in all subjects and flexibility to choose subjects across streams. I will also ask teachers to share their view on the policy.”

Government Senior Secondary School principal Varinder Pathak said, “I have read all themes in detail. The policy focuses on privatisation of the education system. This will make education more expensive. I will suggest authorities to take steps through which education can be made accessible to everyone.”