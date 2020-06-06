Nine IAS officers transferred in Punjab; Khanna is new financial commissioner revenue

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:00 IST

The Punjab government on Saturday transferred nine IAS officers and one PCS officer with immediate effect. Viswajeet Khanna has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS)-cum-financial commissioner revenue and rehabilitation, relieving KBS Sidhu of this additional charge.

Kirpa Shankar Saroj will now be ACS social justice and empowerment in addition to ACS NRI affairs; while Anirudh Tewari is posted as ACS-cum-financial commissioner development and in addition ACS horticulture. He will also hold the charge of ACS power and chairman-cum-managing director, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited, relieving A Venu Prasad.

Prasad will now be financial commissioner taxation in addition to being chairman-cum-manginging director, Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

Sarvjit Singh, who is holding the charge of principal secretary housing and urban development will also hold the charge of principal secretary water resources and mines and geology, in addition to being state nodal officer for Jal Shakti Abhiyan of the Union government.

KAP Sinha, principal secretary food and civil supplies will now be principal secretary finance; while Kakumanu Siva Prasad has been posted as principal secretary food and civil supplies. Alok Shekhar, principal secretary GAD has now been given the charge of principal secretary science and technology. Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu will now be ADC development, Mansa.

PCS officer Rajesh Kumar Sharma, executive magistrate, Patiala, and in addition OSD on special duty to chief minister Punjab, has now been posted as deputy principal secretary to chief minister.