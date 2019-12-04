No city educational institute in swachh campus ranking this year

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:52 IST

The city-based colleges and universities failed to make any mark in the swachhata rankings released by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD), Government of India, on Tuesday.

Last year, the MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, had bagged the first rank in swachhata rankings in the residential category. In 2017, the Post Graduate Government College for Girls (PGGCG), Sector 11, secured the 1st rank among the government institutes and the 6th overall rank.

In the region, under the government residential universities category, the first rank was secured by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law in Patiala and the second by Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar. Under the residential universities category, OP Jindal University in Sonipat secured second rank, while Chitkara University bagged the seventh rank.

In all three years, the Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, failed to register its name in swachhata rankings.

Shivani Sharma, coordinator of Swachh Bharat mission in PU said, “We did not have any biogas plant which was one of the major category for judgement. The tender of the plant is now done and we are expecting its installation.”

The awards were initiated by the MHRD in 2017 as a part of the Swachh Bharat mission of the Government of India to promote environmental hygiene in higher education system and beyond.

This year, based on the reports of University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education, 48 universities and colleges have been recommended for awards in various categories.

In 2017, 3,200 institutions participated, in 2018, it was 6,100 institutions and in 2019, a total of 6,900 institutions participated in the ranking exercise.

Nisha Bhargava, principal of MCM DAV College said, “We have made improvements over our previous attempt, but I realised that they are giving chances to new institutes this time. This time awards were mostly given to universities from the south and very less from this region.”

Anita Kaushal, principal of PGGCG-11, said, “This year, no team came to visit our campus. In fact last year also there was no visit by any team.”

She said the campus still ranked one of the best in UT. “We were awarded best-maintained campus by the UT administration in the Rose Fest 2019.”

The awards are given under categories such as residential universities, technical universities and residential colleges.