No loudspeakers in Haryana between 10pm and 6am: Police

No loudspeaker or public address system should be used in the state between 10pm and 6am, Haryana police said in an advisory issued on Tuesday.

The guidelines were based on the directions of Punjab and Haryana high court to curb noise pollution by restricting the use of loudspeakers or public address system operating at public and private places across the state.

Referring to the court order issued earlier this year, a police spokesperson said the loudspeaker or public address system can be used between 10pm to 12 midnight during a cultural or religious festival of a limited duration, not exceeding 15 days.

“The police have urged the people to refrain from using public address systems between 10pm and 6am as per the standing rules and directions of the court,” the spokesperson said.

NO HORN PLEASE

Directions have also been issued by ensure that no horn is blown in silence zone or during the night time between 10pm to 6am in residential areas, except during public emergency.

Police have also directed the field staff to ensure that motorcycles throughout the state are duly fitted with silencers.

“The celebratory firing and songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence would also be checked,” police spokesperson said.

Nobody will be allowed to carry firearms to fairs, religious processions, marriage ceremonies and other public assemblage or within the precincts of any educational institution,” he added.

