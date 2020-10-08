e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / No Oxford vaccine side effects in 53 volunteers at PGIMER

No Oxford vaccine side effects in 53 volunteers at PGIMER

PGIMER had screened 97 volunteers on Thursday, of whom 65 had already been vaccinated since September 25 when the institute started administering the first dose to volunteers

chandigarh Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PGIMER is expected to administer the vaccine to around 300 volunteers in phase 2 and 3 of the observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety of Covishield (Covid-19 vaccine) and its immunogenicity (ability to provoke immune response) in healthy Indian adults.
PGIMER is expected to administer the vaccine to around 300 volunteers in phase 2 and 3 of the observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety of Covishield (Covid-19 vaccine) and its immunogenicity (ability to provoke immune response) in healthy Indian adults.(REUTERS/For representation)
         

About 53 persons participating in the Covid-19 vaccine trials at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) have not reported any major side effects seven days after being vaccinated.

PGIMER is expected to administer the vaccine to around 300 volunteers in phase 2 and 3 of the observer-blind, randomised, controlled study to determine the safety of Covishield (Covid-19 vaccine) and its immunogenicity (ability to provoke immune response) in healthy Indian adults. It has been sponsored by the Pune Based Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest vaccine producer by the number of doses produced and co-sponsored by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The institute is among 17 others selected for the trails.

PGIMER had screened 97 volunteers on Thursday, of whom 65 had already been vaccinated since September 25 when the institute started administering the first dose to volunteers, a release by its spokesperson said.

“Among 65 volunteers given the first dose, 53 participants have already completed seven days post-vaccination without any major side effects,” the spokesperson said.

