No secretariat pay to Panjab University employees from now on

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:35 IST

From deputy registrars to drivers, over 3,000 employees of Panjab University will not be receiving secretariat pay anymore, after the varsity’s board of finance took a decision in the regard on Tuesday.

Secretariat pay is a special allowance given to the clerical staff of the civil secretariat of the Punjab government, which since 1970s is being paid to non-teaching employees of the university as well.

The decision of the BoF comes after the varsity received a letter from the Punjab government to immediately withdraw the secretariat pay given to its employees. In the letter written to PU besides Punjabi University, Patiala, and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, the Punjab government said: “Universities have never been equated with the civil secretariat office of Punjab government by the government of Punjab, and hence any benefit granted to Punjab government secretariat employees cannot be made applicable to university employees.”

The letter sent on December 27 last year had warned the varsities of a cut in their government grant if they did not

immediately withdraw the secretariat pay.

The decision will affect over 3,000 employees in 50 categories, including superintendents, deputy registrars, assistant registrars, senior assistants, stenographers, clerks and drivers. They were receiving a monthly secretariat pay ranging between ₹600 and ₹7,000 (see box).

“As the Punjab government has decided to cut the grant if the university fails to withdraw the secretariat pay given to its employees, the board of finance decided to withdraw it. Now, the varsity will give an undertaking to the government, informing it about the decision taken by the university,” said a BoF member, who was present in the meeting, but did not want to be named.

Even as a number of BoF members suggested that a month’s time should be sought from Punjab for deliberating upon the matter, government representatives present in the meeting disagreed with it. “I suggested in the meeting that we should seek one month from the Punjab government to take a decision on secretariat pay, but their representatives did not agree with us,” said Dalip Kumar, a member.

However, sources said the varsity is planning to take up the matter with the Punjab government again, for reconsideration.