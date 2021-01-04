e-paper
No weightage for legal studies in BA LLB (H) course in UILS: HC

A clutch of pleas were filed in HC after admissions through written tests were scrapped due to Covid-19 last year and PU decided to hold counselling for UILS on the basis of 10+2 exam scores

chandigarh Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has dismissed pleas to give additional weightage to students clearing legal studies subject in the 10+2 exams and seeking admission to the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) course at PU’s University Institute of Legal Studies.
The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday dismissed pleas to give additional weightage to students clearing legal studies subject in the 10+2 exams and seeking admission to the five-year integrated BA LLB (Hons) course at Panjab University’s (PU) University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS).

Even as a detailed judgment was awaited, lawyer Harlove Singh Rajput said that weightage allowed for those who had studied economics and legal studies in 10+2 would not be given and rules given in the prospectus for admissions would be followed.

A clutch of petitions for and against the award of weightage to students studying the two subjects in 10+2 examination had been filed in HC after admissions through written tests were scrapped due to Covid-19 last year and PU decided to hold counselling on the basis of marks obtained in the 10+2 exam. However, certain changes were introduced in the manner of counselling which was challenged in these pleas.

On December 1, HC stayed the counselling process.

PU had decided to award weightage of four marks each while admitting students to B Com LLB course (Hons) but not for BA LLB (Hons).

The petitioners had argued that PU could not be allowed to adopt a pick and choose policy for similar courses.

