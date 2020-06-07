e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Nobody from AAP in touch with Sidhu, says Bhagwant Mann

Nobody from AAP in touch with Sidhu, says Bhagwant Mann

Asked the Congress MLA to clear his stand on the reports saying poll strategist Prashant Kishor approached him to take him into AAP

chandigarh Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted nobody from his party was in touch with Navjot Singh Sidhu and asked the Congress MLA to clear his stand on the reports saying poll strategist Prashant Kishor approached him to take him into AAP.

On Friday, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said Kishor has denied to him he was in any discussion with Sidhu to take him into Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 state polls.

Mann said “Sidhu Sahib” should clarify his position on the issue. “He can clarify on his ‘Jittega Punjab’ (YouTube channel),” said Mann, replying to a question on Sidhu during a press conference here.

“We have already clarified that neither any of our leaders in Delhi had communicated with him (Sidhu), nor we had communicated with him,” said Mann.

However, the Sangrur MP said AAP will welcome anyone who comes to it without any condition and is committed to work for the state.

Sidhu, who had been at the loggerheads with Amarinder, had resigned last year as a minister after he was stripped off key portfolios in a cabinet reshuffle. He has stayed away from the media since.

top news
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
Coronavirus death toll hits 400,000 worldwide
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
India-China military talks on LAC row inconclusive
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
BMC receives complaints of gas leak from multiple locations, asks residents not to panic
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In