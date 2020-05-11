One more tests positive in Kangra; state tally now 59

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:11 IST

One more person from Kangra district tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday taking the state’s tally to 59.

The 63-year-old patient, a resident of Choundha village of Kulthi panchayat near Kangra town has been admitted to Dharamshala Zonal Hospital after developing flu-like symptoms and his sample was sent to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda for testing which came out positive today.

The patient has been shifted to a Covid treatment facility at Baijnath and authorities have started his contact tracing.

Kulthi Panchayat and surrounding villages are being sealed and no movement will be allowed in the containment zones.

With the fresh case, the total tally of Kangra has gone up to 10 including one fatality. Currently, there are five active cases in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a jump in Covid-19 cases with a total of 19 cases reported in eight days including one fatality.

The number of active cases has jumped from one to 18, in the corresponding period.

So far, the state has recorded 59 cases, including two casualties. The first case was reported on March 20 in Kangra. Thirty-five people have recovered, so far.

Una is the worst-hit district with a total of 17 cases followed by Chamba with 12 cases.

Ten cases have been reported in Kangra; nine in Solan; four in Hamirpur; three in Mandi and; two each in Sirmaur and Bilaspur.

As many as 11,269 people have been tested for Covid-19 in the state and more than 14,200 are currently placed under quarantine.