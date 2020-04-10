Over 15K poor families adopted in Karnal, initiative wins Centre praise

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:37 IST

‘Adopt a Family’, an initiative launched to facilitate the needy amid the lockdown, has garnered an overwhelming response in the district.

A brainchild of Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav, the scheme has led to the adoption of 15,000 poor families so far. After funds worth ₹69lakh were collected as part of the programme, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal too praised the unique initiative.

As per information, around 400 people in the district have adopted poor and needy families so far. Every week, they are being provided with food essentials and ration, including rice, flour, lentils, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, dry milk etc.

To ensure that no beneficiary is left out, teams have been formed in all 20 wards of Karnal. Each team comprises five distinguished members of the city.

“We launched this scheme on March 27 to support the families that were struggling to manage a square meal as they were out work due to the Covid-19 lockdown,” Yadav told HT.

When asked about the genesis of the idea, the DC said, “It came up during an official meeting where I was discussing the ways we could help daily wagers, rickshaw pullers etc.”

He thanked the citizens for coming forward and helping those in need.

Under the scheme, a relief fund has been created at the district level and anyone can donate money to support the poor during the lockdown.

Yadav said those adopting 10 or more families would get appreciation letters from the district administration, while the ones who take up 20 or more families would be honoured by the DC office.