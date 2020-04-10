e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Over 15K poor families adopted in Karnal, initiative wins Centre praise

Over 15K poor families adopted in Karnal, initiative wins Centre praise

A brainchild of Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav, the scheme has led to the adoption of 15,000 poor families so far

chandigarh Updated: Apr 10, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

‘Adopt a Family’, an initiative launched to facilitate the needy amid the lockdown, has garnered an overwhelming response in the district.

A brainchild of Karnal deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav, the scheme has led to the adoption of 15,000 poor families so far. After funds worth ₹69lakh were collected as part of the programme, Union health ministry joint secretary Lav Agarwal too praised the unique initiative.

As per information, around 400 people in the district have adopted poor and needy families so far. Every week, they are being provided with food essentials and ration, including rice, flour, lentils, potatoes, cooking oil, sugar, dry milk etc.

To ensure that no beneficiary is left out, teams have been formed in all 20 wards of Karnal. Each team comprises five distinguished members of the city.

“We launched this scheme on March 27 to support the families that were struggling to manage a square meal as they were out work due to the Covid-19 lockdown,” Yadav told HT.

When asked about the genesis of the idea, the DC said, “It came up during an official meeting where I was discussing the ways we could help daily wagers, rickshaw pullers etc.”

He thanked the citizens for coming forward and helping those in need.

Under the scheme, a relief fund has been created at the district level and anyone can donate money to support the poor during the lockdown.

Yadav said those adopting 10 or more families would get appreciation letters from the district administration, while the ones who take up 20 or more families would be honoured by the DC office.

top news
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
LIVE| Global coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000
LIVE| Global coronavirus death toll crosses 100,000
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
These two Nokia smartphones could launch in early September
These two Nokia smartphones could launch in early September
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news