Over 70% Haryana Covid cases concentrated in 4 NCR districts

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:34 IST

Haryana continued to grapple with the fast spreading Covid-19 on Tuesday with the state recording 699 new infections and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin stated.

Two patients in Gurugram and one each in Rewari and Palwal districts lost their battle to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 312.

The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 22,628, while the active cases were 5,226.

As per the data, until Tuesday evening, more than 70% (15,923) of the cumulative number of positive cases (22,628) were confined to Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Rohtak districts.

Similarly, at least 57% (2,996) of the total active cases (5,226) are also in these four NCR districts.

Gurugram has 1,084 active cases, Faridabad 893, Sonepat 606 and Rohtak 413.

New cases were recorded in 18 districts with Gurugram taking the lead where 160 fresh infections were reported followed by 115 in Faridabad and 96 in Rewari.

Among other districts where new cases were detected included Sonepat (55), Ambala (46), Rohtak (40), Mahendergarh (43), Jhajjar (26), Palwal (23), Sirsa (19), Nuh (18), Panipat and Karnal (15 each), Bhiwani (12), Kaithal (9), Jind and Panchkula (3 each), and Yamunanagar (1).

Meanwhile, 453 patients recovered on Tuesday even as the Covid-19 positive rate stood at 5.9%.

Hisar MP discharged

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday got discharged from a Delhi hospital. “I don’t have any symptoms, but I still am not a Covid-negative patient. I will be appearing for a test in the next couple of days and till then, would remain in home quarantine,” the MP added.

Curbs in districts bordering Delhi: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government was planning to impose curbs in the districts bordering Delhi.

“Majority of the Haryana cases are concentrated in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. So, we are discussing imposing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. We will go ahead after considering all aspects,” he added.