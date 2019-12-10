Panjab University campus president gets readmission after filing explanation

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 01:43 IST

Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) president Chetan Chaudhary who had been struck off the rolls earlier has been readmitted to the Urdu department where he was previously enrolled.

Chaudhary, who won the PU student elections on September 6, graduated from University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) following which he took admission in PU’s Urdu department.

HT had reported on October 26 that Chaudhary had attended only one class after getting elected as the president of the PU student’s council.

A committee was formed by the varsity afterwards to look into the matter as he sought his readmission.

The board of control of the Urdu department recommended his readmission. The Dean of University Instructions (DUI) had sought his explanation on the reasons for missing classes.

The committee had also sought the response from the department about the reason of his attendance shortage.

Section 3 of Chapter 7 (C) of PU calendar, Volume 1, states that if a student remains absent from classes for a period of seven days continuously, their name shall be struck off the rolls and they may be readmitted as per rules.

“This is the first time that a committee was formed on the issue of readmission of a student. I was readmitted after explaining the reason for my absence,” Chaudhary said.

In his response to the department, Chaudhary stated that he was occupied in student-related activities after he was elected as the president of the student’s council.

Coordinator of the Urdu department said, “He got readmission as per the rules of the university but he will not be able to sit for the examinations as does not have the required attendance of 75% .”