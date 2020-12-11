e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University financial board members urge offline meeting

Panjab University financial board members urge offline meeting

The meetings of BoF are convened by the registrar, who is the secretary of the board, as directed by the vice-chancellor

chandigarh Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 01:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Three members of Panjab University’s Board of Finance (BoF) have written to the registrar of the university requesting that the board’s next meeting should be held in offline mode instead of online.

The next meeting of the BoF, which has a total of nine members, is scheduled to be held on December 15 in an online mode. However, the members of the board, Navdeep Goyal, Rajat Sandhir and Ashok Goyal, have submitted that the budget being a critical issue in the financial management of the university, the meeting should be held in offline mode instead of holding it online.

“Budget requires discussion and participation of the members, which can be done more effectively in an offline meeting,” the members have said. In the next meeting of BoF, the revised budget of 2020-21 financial year and the budget estimates of 2021-22 financial year will be tabled in the meeting.

The meetings of BoF are convened by the registrar, who is the secretary of the board, as directed by the vice-chancellor.

The members have also said that the board’s members are limited and the meeting can be conveniently held in offline mode following standard operating procedures (SOPs) and have requested that their submission should be considered given the importance of the matter.

The development comes days after secretary higher education, Punjab, Rahul Bhandari had written to the PU registrar, requesting that the meeting of BoF should be held in an offline mode. The members of the PU’s financial board include two nominees, one each from the government of Punjab and the Chandigarh administration.

Bhandari said, “It is better if we have a physical meeting instead of an online one. We can have a physical meeting following all precautions.”

top news
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
Citizenship law to be enforced once rules are made, says JP Nadda
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
HTLS 2020: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says there will be no political fallout of farmers’ protest
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Following India protests closely, says UK after Boris Johnson gaffe
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Covid-19 on the wane in Delhi, no city has this many vacant ICU beds: Satyendar Jain
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
No guarantee we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
‘India is important part of the Walmart story’: CEO Doug McMillon at HTLS 2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
India Budget 2021: Nobel winner Abhijit Banerjee’s ‘achhe din’ advice #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveCovid-19 vaccineHuman Rights Day 2020Farmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In