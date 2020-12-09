Panjab University: Fresh concerns arise over syndicate’s future as term nears end

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:22 IST

With the senate polls not having been held so far at Panjab University (PU), fresh concerns are being raised over the future of the syndicate, whose one-year term will end on December 31.

After the term of the syndicate, which is the highest executive body of PU, will end, the varsity will be left without a governing body. The members of the syndicate are elected from among the members of the PU senate every year.

The term of the senate ended on October 31, but the polls were postponed by the vice-chancellor for the second time on October 15 citing the pandemic.

Syndicate member Navdeep Goyal said, “In the absence of the governing bodies of the university, many important decisions will be left pending. Any vacuum in the governance will affect the varsity’s smooth functioning. There are already a lot of issues pending which need to be taken up by the governing bodies of the University.”

According to the PU Calendar, the executive government of the university will be vested in the syndicate, which has powers to consider and make recommendations to the senate as it deems fit in the matters that include appointment of officers of Class A, affiliation and disaffiliation of colleges, recommendations of the board of finance relating to annual budget, supplementary grants, and others.

The Calendar also grants power to the syndicate to pass orders on various university matters, including those related to colleges, academic council, faculties, and sanction proposals of new expenditure up to a particular limit.

‘Unprecedented situation’

Calling it an unprecedented situation, syndicate member Rabindra Nath Sharma said, “It is a tragedy for the democratic structure of the Panjab University.”

“Again we urge the vice chancellor to do his duties and call the meeting of the syndicate immediately so that the pending issues could be discussed and resolved democratically,” he said.

No meeting held after July

After the senate polls were deferred in August, the varsity’s syndicate has not met for the fourth month in a row. The last meeting of the executive body was held in July. As a PU tradition, its executive body meets once in a month.

“It is very unfortunate that no senate meeting has been held after December last year and the syndicate has not met since July,” said syndicate member DPS Randhawa.

Regarding the senate election he said, “My question is why the chancellor and the vice-chancellor and all other concerned authorities are afraid of having an autonomous body in the institution. Reforms to some extent are fine but this unique system of governance should not be abolished.”

PU registrar Vikram Nayyar said, “The university will take necessary action as per the provisions of the PU Act.”