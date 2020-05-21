Panjab University syndicate to meet on May 30

chandigarh

Updated: May 21, 2020 01:15 IST

Members of the Panjab University syndicate will meet on May 30. This is the first syndicate meeting since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24.

The syndics will meet at the senate hall of the varsity at 11am. Members have been requested to follow national directives for Covid-19 management issued by the ministry of home affairs.