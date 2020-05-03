e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Panjab University V-C nominated to UGC sub-committee for mapping Swayam courses

Panjab University V-C nominated to UGC sub-committee for mapping Swayam courses

Swayam is an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (Classes 9 to 12) to postgraduate level.

chandigarh Updated: May 03, 2020 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar
Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar(HT FILE)
         

Panjab University vice-chancellor Raj Kumar has been nominated member of a University Grants Commission (UGC) sub-committee for mapping of Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (Swayam) courses.

Swayam is an integrated platform for online courses, using information and communication technology (ICT) which covers school (Classes 9 to 12) to postgraduate level.

The sub-committee has been constituted by UGC chairman DP Singh under director of IIM, Tiruchirappali, Bhimaraya Metri. The other members include director of SBIM Hyderabad, Ravi Kumar Jain, Prashant Gupta and Ayon Chakraborty from IIM, Tiruchirappali.

tags
top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
Delhi to implement all lockdown relaxations with conditions: CM Kejriwal
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
‘Went in to rescue civilians’: Colonel, Major among 5 killed in action in Handwara
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
Mumbai Police files FIR against Arnab Goswami, accuses him of spreading hatred
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news