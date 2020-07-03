e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Pathankot trader’s body found hanging from bridge, robbery suspected

Pathankot trader’s body found hanging from bridge, robbery suspected

The incident came to light at around 4am when someone informed the police about the body

chandigarh Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pathankot
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old trader was killed after he was allegedly robbed by some unidentified persons on the national highway near Kotli Muglan village of the Pathankot district.

The body of Mohit Kumar, a laptop dealer and a resident of Pathankot city’s Indra Colony, was found hanging from a bridge, 12 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident came to light at around 4am when someone informed the police about the body. The victim’s Honda XR-V car (PB35-X-5368) with its windscreen blackened with spray was found nearby. The windscreen was also partly broken.

“Mohit called me at 8pm on Wednesday informing that he was going to Dinanagar to collect money from some customers and will be back by 10pm.

When he didn’t return, I called him only to find his mobile phone switched off. We started searching for him in the morning, but to no avail. After some time, some policemen informed us about the incident,” said Ramesh Kumar, the victim’s brother.

“My brother had sold two laptops and he should have been carrying around ₹1.5 lakh. But the cash was missing,” he added.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Prabhjot Singh Virk, who reached the spot to investigate the case, said their preliminary probe suggested that the victim was on his way back home when the incident took place.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons. The body was sent for post-mortem. Our investigation to identify the assailants is on,” he said.

top news
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Rising asymptomatic Covid cases trigger change in home isloation guidelines
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
Need to further enhance our operational capabilities: IAF chief
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
CRPF personnel killed, terrorist shot down in encounter in Srinagar’s Malabagh
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Shahid Afridi says he and his kin have tested negative for Covid-19
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
Covid update: Modi, Putin discussion; 3.6 lakh people recover; 1st plasma bank
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In