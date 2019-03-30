Patiala man confesses to killing wife, dumping body in Bhakra Canal

The husband of the 23-year-old woman who had gone missing on March 26 confessed to killing her and dumping her body into the Bhakra Canal on Friday.

The victim, Lovepreet Kaur’s body was fished out of the canal after her husband surrendered.

The accused, Vikram Pratap Singh, a taxi driver from Patiala, told the police that the couple had been having a marital dispute on some issue for a long time.

They exchanged heated words on March 26, which was incidentally their third marriage anniversary.

Later, he asked Lovepreet to accompany him as he dropped his mother at the local hospital.

After dropping his mother, he again had a verbal spat with Lovepreet following which he attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. He then drove the car into a canal and jumped out of it in the nick of time.

Deputy superintendent of police (Patiala) Yogesh Sharma said, “After the matter came to light a team of divers searched the canal and managed to retrieve the vehicle. Lovepreet’s body was found within the car.”

The victim’s uncle Jaspal Singh said the family was unable to reach the couple after the incident as both their mobile phones were switched-off.

“We approached the police and registered a missing complaint but the Vikram himself confessed. He had forced my niece to have an abortion twice,” said Jaspal.

A case was registered against Vikram under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

