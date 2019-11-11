Patiala MC’s existing infra for waste management in a shambles

chandigarh

While the Patiala municipal corporation is finding it difficult to make required arrangements for the disposal of waste generated in the city, its existing infrastructure for garbage management is in abysmal state.

Around 27% honeycomb aerobic compost pits of the Patiala civic body are lying defunct for long.

The Patiala municipal corporation has about 75 such aerobic compost pits against the requirement of 450 for the disposal of wet waste generated in the city.

However, only 55 of them are being used by the civic body and 20 are lying unused.

A visit to the location where these pits have been set up revealed that these unused compost pits are in dilapidated state.

Of defunct 20 pits, nine are located opposite to the Patiala mayor’s house, seven at a plot adjoining the MC building and four are in Indra Colony.

An official, who did not wish to be named, said most of the pits went out of service after the last Swachh Bharat survey was conducted in Patiala.

Compost pits reduced to ashes

According to the Patiala municipal corporation, nine pits near the mayor house were set on fire by unidentified miscreants twice.

Latest such fire incident had taken place a month ago.

The civic body official said aerobic composting pits were the most suitable method of managing organic, wet and biodegradable waste.

The city is generating around 100 tonnes of wet waste everyday while the Patiala municipal corporation has the capacity of disposing of only 50 tonnes of the waste.

Patiala municipal commissioner Punamdeep Kaur said, “We are upgrading all honeycomb aerobic compost pits and focusing on other infrastructure required for waste management.”

“We are working on segregation issue and the result will be visible in some time,” she added.