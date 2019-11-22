e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Patiala police arrest three persons, seize 2kg heroin

chandigarh Updated: Nov 22, 2019 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Accused and the contraband in police custody in Patiala on Friday.
Accused and the contraband in police custody in Patiala on Friday.(BHARAT BHUSHAN/HT)
         

Three persons including a woman have been arrested from Shambhu on New Delhi-Rajpura national highway on Friday for alleged possession of 2kg heroin.

The accused have been identified as Rashid Ali, 26, of New Delhi; Naseer, 21, and Zeenat, 27, of Mumbai. They were entering Punjab from Ambala side when the police intercepted their vehicle and recovered the contraband.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Shambhu station house officer (SHO) Prem Singh, set up a special checkpost at Shambhu and signalled a taxi (bearing registration number HR 55AG 6964) coming from Ambala side to stop.

“During checking of the vehicle, the team found heroin stashed in polythene bags,” the SSP said.

He added that during interrogation, the accused confessed that they were on their way to Dharamgarh town in Moga district and where they were supposed to deliver the drug to some unknown person.

“The accused deposed that the drugs was handed over to them by Naseer’s sister, Ruksaar, who operates the drug peddling business in partnership with a Nigerian nation from New Delhi,” the SSP said.

He said that in the preliminary investigation, it came to fore that Ruksaar is running the drug nexus and using Patiala as a transit route.

“Ruksaar hired a cab driver known to her, Rashid, and started tracking movement of the vehicle. The accused were told that they will get details of the receiver once they reached Dharamgarh,” the SSP said.

He said the accused told police that whenever the accused stopped at some dhabha for refreshments, Ruksaar would immediately called them, directing them not to make unnecessary halts.

“When police intercepted the vehicle, Ruksaar immediately disconnected the device she was using to track the vehicle’s movement. We have sent a team of police officials to Delhi to arrest Ruksaar after getting vital clues about her whereabouts,” he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused have confessed that it was their first trip to Punjab for smuggling drugs, police said.

“We are contacting the Mumbai police to gather more information on Naseer and Ruksaar’s family. So far we have discovered that the family members used to work as bartenders and dancers at bars in Mumbai,” the SSP said.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News