e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Patiala police book travel agent for duping Mohali couple of ₹2.5 lakh

Patiala police book travel agent for duping Mohali couple of ₹2.5 lakh

chandigarh Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Hindustantimes
         

The district police, on Saturday, have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Mohali-based couple of ₹2.5 lakh on pretext of providing work visa for Malaysia. The accused even gave them fake visas.

According to police, accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, whose office is in Patiala.

Complainant Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, in his complaint said that the fraud took place in 2018. Rajesh promised to send him and his wife to Malaysia on work permit.

“For this, he took around ₹2.5 lakh from the victims and provided fake visas to them. But, later the accused did not send the couple to Malaysia or returned their money,” police said.

The couple came to know about the fraud and approached police. Following this, the police started investigation in the matter and have registered a first information report (FIR) on Saturday.

Cops said that acting on the complaint, they have registered a case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act at the Urban Estate police station.

Police said that the accused is on the run.

top news
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
‘Stay where you are, don’t visit hometown’: PM Modi appeals to people amid coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Covid-19 LIVE: Rajasthan to remain in lockdown till March 31st: CM Gehlot
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
Covid-19: ‘Extraordinary times call for..,’ says Cong leader Sonia Gandhi
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
12 train passengers test Covid-19 positive as mass transmission threat looms
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news