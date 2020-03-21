Patiala police book travel agent for duping Mohali couple of ₹2.5 lakh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:25 IST

The district police, on Saturday, have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a Mohali-based couple of ₹2.5 lakh on pretext of providing work visa for Malaysia. The accused even gave them fake visas.

According to police, accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Kaithal, whose office is in Patiala.

Complainant Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Mohali, in his complaint said that the fraud took place in 2018. Rajesh promised to send him and his wife to Malaysia on work permit.

“For this, he took around ₹2.5 lakh from the victims and provided fake visas to them. But, later the accused did not send the couple to Malaysia or returned their money,” police said.

The couple came to know about the fraud and approached police. Following this, the police started investigation in the matter and have registered a first information report (FIR) on Saturday.

Cops said that acting on the complaint, they have registered a case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13 of the Punjab Prevention of Human Smuggling Act at the Urban Estate police station.

Police said that the accused is on the run.