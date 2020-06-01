e-paper
Patiala Police nab 2 criminals using face recognition app

The PAIS app allows Punjab Police to digitize criminal records and automate criminal search and various critical analysis at ground zero

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patiala
Patiala Local police nabbed two proclaimed offenders on Sunday by using a mobile phone application on face recognition technology, Punjab Artificial Intelligence System (PAIS), that the state’s intelligence wing has developed.

The PAIS app allows Punjab Police to digitize criminal records and automate criminal search and various critical analysis at ground zero. With features like facial recognition, PAIS retrieves information of criminals from the records, in real-time. It further supports police personnel via innovative features like gang analysis, phonetic search and more.

SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu said two proclaimed offenders, Shiva and Vishal Kumar, both wanted in NDPS act cases, were stopped at a checkpoint near Gagan Chowk for not wearing a mask.

“Their behaviour aroused suspicion among policemen on duty, who clicked their pictures and uploaded these on the PAIS app. Data stored on the app revealed that both had a criminal record,” the SSP said, adding that through the app, data, if any, of the criminal background of the suspect is immediately sent to the officer concerned.

