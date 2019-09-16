PGI: Four months on, CT scan machine at advanced centres still lying defunct

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:50 IST

The two advanced centres at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research established for high-quality treatment of complex and serious diseases do not have a functional CT scan machine.

The CT scan machine that used to cater to patients visiting the 300-bed advanced paediatric centre (APC) and the 210-bed advanced cardiac centre (ACC) at the institute has been lying defunct for the last four months as the contract for maintenance ended in March. The machine was also helpful for hundreds of patients visiting the OPD.

Officials within PGI said the institute kept running the machine for three months from March to June even after the maintenance contract ended. Patients told Hindustan Times that they have to visit the radiology department at Nehru Hospital to get the tests done, a place that already has a long waiting list of patients.

NOT SO ‘ADVANCED’

“They call them ‘advanced’ centres, but they do not have the basic machines that even small clinics and hospitals have. This shows the negligent attitude of the PGIMER administration. The institution claims to serve selflessly but patients are not satisfied with the services here,” said Vinod Mehta, 37, a father who was told to get the CT scan of his child done from elsewhere during a consultation on Saturday.

The father of a critically-ill child admitted in the APC, who wished not to be named, said the doctors had strongly recommended a CT scan and in wake of the defunct machine at the centre, the child had to be shifted by an ambulance to the Nehru Hospital.

OFFICIALS SPEAK

Officials at the institute said the process of procuring the CT scan machine had started in 2018, but no advancement has been made since then.

Director of PGIMER, Dr Jagat Ram said the process for procuring a new machine is on; “New machine will be procured in the shortest possible time, I assure you.”

A senior official on the condition of anonymity said due to objections raised by the accounts department, the procurement was being delayed and even if the process restarts today, it will take at least a year to procure and install the machine.

Dr Manavjit Singh Sandhu, head of radio-diagnosis and imaging department refused to comment on the issue.

Dr Yashpal Sharma, head of the cardiology department, said they are striving hard for procurement of combined catheterisation laboratory and CT scan machine and have submitted proposals for the same.

