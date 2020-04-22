e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PGIMER writes back to donors on low-quality PPE kits

PGIMER writes back to donors on low-quality PPE kits

Officials said that the PPEs were tested by the hospital experts on various benchmarks and some of them were not able to pass the internal quality test

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:45 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PGIMER officials said that for the future, the institute has decided to ask those are keen to help to send in the samples of the materials they wish to donate.
PGIMER officials said that for the future, the institute has decided to ask those are keen to help to send in the samples of the materials they wish to donate.(HT FILE)
         

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has found that of the 5,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits received as donations from city-based NGOs and philanthropists, some are not of standard quality.

As a result, the institute has sought a replacement from the donors.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the PGIMER has received extensive donations in the form of funds, PPE ktis, masks, sanitisers and ventilators from multinational companies, NGOs and philanthropists.

Officials said that the PPEs were tested by the hospital experts on various benchmarks and some of them were not able to pass the internal quality test.

Dr Ashok Kumar, institute’s official spokesperson, said a committee has been constituted by the director of the institute for proper distribution and quality check of the donated material. “The material testing is done on three parameters—water impermeability, breathability and comfort. Some PPEs came short on these factors,” said Dr Kumar, in reply to a query from the Hindustan Times.

He added that the same has been communicated to the donors and the replacement kits are underway. “The donors are keen to change the material and we have started receiving better kits.”

Officials said that for the future, the institute has decided to guide those keen to help. “We have asked the donors to show a sample to the committee for evaluation before donation so that quality kits can be purchased.”

PGIMER has said that there is sufficient number of PPEs available with the institute to tackle the ongoing pandemic.

top news
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
How India turned Covid-19 crisis into outsized global outreach exercise
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
CEC Sunil Arora stranded in US due to Covid-19 lockdown
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
What does it cost to treat a coronavirus patient? Here’s a break up
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Say Namaste is the possible Zoom competitor from India
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
Even I have come to play: When Kaif ignored Ganguly’s advice & struck a six
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
From Delhi to UP, cops perform a spirited 744-km relay to deliver medicines
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Suzuki superbikes taken down from official Indian website. Here’s why
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
Healthcare ordinance: A doctor’s view
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19Covid-19 Cases IndiaFacebook - Reliance Jio dealDonald TrumpCovid-19 state tallyEarth Day

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news