PGIMER writes back to donors on low-quality PPE kits

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:45 IST

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has found that of the 5,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits received as donations from city-based NGOs and philanthropists, some are not of standard quality.

As a result, the institute has sought a replacement from the donors.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the PGIMER has received extensive donations in the form of funds, PPE ktis, masks, sanitisers and ventilators from multinational companies, NGOs and philanthropists.

Officials said that the PPEs were tested by the hospital experts on various benchmarks and some of them were not able to pass the internal quality test.

Dr Ashok Kumar, institute’s official spokesperson, said a committee has been constituted by the director of the institute for proper distribution and quality check of the donated material. “The material testing is done on three parameters—water impermeability, breathability and comfort. Some PPEs came short on these factors,” said Dr Kumar, in reply to a query from the Hindustan Times.

He added that the same has been communicated to the donors and the replacement kits are underway. “The donors are keen to change the material and we have started receiving better kits.”

Officials said that for the future, the institute has decided to guide those keen to help. “We have asked the donors to show a sample to the committee for evaluation before donation so that quality kits can be purchased.”

PGIMER has said that there is sufficient number of PPEs available with the institute to tackle the ongoing pandemic.