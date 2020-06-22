Physical training instructors’ recruitment: Hooda should face probe, says Dushyant

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:38 IST

Accusing former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of allowing irregularities to take place in the appointment of sacked physical training instructors (PTIs), Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said there should be an investigation and FIR should be registered against the senior Congress for the “fraudulent appointments”.

“It is not about the 1983 PTIs who lost their jobs, but it is about 16,000 youths who had applied for these posts as they could not get the job due to the wrong policies of the then Congress government,” said Chautala in an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal.

“As per the court’s verdict, the rules were changed. Papers were cancelled, extra marks were given in interviews and the Supreme Court later declared the appointments fraudulent. Wasn’t it a scam? Hooda should himself come forward for a probe in this scam and FIR should be registered against him,” he added.

Responding to a question about the missing liquor case, the deputy CM said it was not a scam, but a theft. An SIT has been formed to investigate the allegations, he added.

On the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Dushyant said, “We cannot predict the number of cases emerging in the next three months, but the government is ready to deal with any situation in the future.”

Reacting to the campaigns being launched on social media to boycott Chinese goods, he said there was a need to make the country self-reliant as the people cannot survive without the items being imported from China.