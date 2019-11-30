Plastic management a distant dream for Patiala as plant project hangs fire

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 22:38 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) of Patiala has failed to set up an independent plastic management plant to treat the plastic and polythene waste of the city.

With no concrete plan, the civic bodies in district have failed to implement complete ban on the use of polythene bags, which the state government had ordered back in 2011.

Making Patiala polythene-free seems like a distant dream for the civic body as the MC authorities are yet to tighten their noose on the defaulters and the plant project continues to be in a limbo.

The MC had consulted a Delhi-based company to set up an independent plastic waste management plant in Patiala, especially for non-recyclable polythene bags. Even after a ban being imposed on the use of polythene bags in district, its rampant use continues across the Royal City.

The said company, which has already set up a similar plant in Faridabad, stated that it required one-acre land to set up the plant in Patiala.

“The company had submitted a detailed project report (DPR) regarding the estimated cost of the project and how it will help in managing the plastic waste produced in district,” said an official privy to information about the project, on condition of anonymity.

“But the project remained on paper after the local bodies department left the project in between as they started making attempts to set up a solid waste management plant here,” the official added.

However, even the solid waste management plant project is yet to see the light of the day.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said that the MC officials have initiated awareness drives to sensitise people about the harmful effects of using polythene. “The project will be discussed with the local government department as well so that polythene waste can be managed scientifically,” the mayor said.

“Moreover, the solid waste management project is also under consideration as Patiala falls in SAS Nagar cluster,” he said. The administration had issued instructions to ensure strict implementation of the ban orders and yet people are carrying utilities and grocery in plastic bags.