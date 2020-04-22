Police crack whip on mustard smugglers in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 22:40 IST

The market committee officials on Wednesday caught six traders and seized their trucks for transporting Rajasthan mustard to oil mills in Dadri by evading market committee fee.

Dadri market committee secretary Suresh Khokar said, “We are keeping a close eye on traders bringing mustard from Rajasthan and selling it the oil mills here. The police have also set up check points at many places in the district raids are being conducted to nab such smugglers.”

Nangal Chaudhary SHO Raj Karan said they seized five vehicles for sneaking into the border and bringing mustard crop to Haryana without any documents.

“We have set up nakas at all entry and exit points near Rajasthan border to stop the illegal transportation of mustard to Haryana mandis,” he added.

Bhiwani marketing enforcement officer Shyam Sunder said that they have sealed the Rajasthan border to stop supply illegal mustard to Haryana mills and mandis.

“We have impounded a Rajasthan-registered pick-up truck loaded with mustard. Our motive is to ensure mustard procurement of Haryana farmers,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, Dayanand Punia, a farm leader, alleged that some traders in Bhiwani, Dadri and Mahendergarh districts, who bring mustard from Rajasthan, were selling it in Haryana with the help of local farmers at minimum support price (MSP) of ₹4,425 per quintal.

“These traders purchase mustard from Rajasthan farmers at ₹3,800 per quintal and sell the same at ₹4,425 in Haryana mandis. Some sell the illegal mustard at ₹4,000 per quintal in mills by evading market committee fee,” he added.