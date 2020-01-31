Post re-evaluation, Panjab University-affiliated college student’s marks revised from 6 to 69

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:07 IST

In an exceptional incident, a Panjab University (PU)-affiliated college student who was failing in Hindi examination earlier, has now got 63 additional marks after applying for re-evaluation of the paper.

At first, Neetu Kumari, who now studies in bachelor of art (BA) third semester at Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, was baffled on finding that she had been given only six marks in Hindi in the first semester examinations held in December 2018. When the results were out in March 2019, there were no total marks mentioned on her marksheet. “I had been given only six marks in theory paper of Hindi when the results of BA first year were out. I was sure that this was not my actual result, so, I applied for re-evaluation in April 2019.” After her re-evaluation application, it was only in the first week of January this year when she received her new marksheet, mentioning 69 marks in the Hindi paper (theory).

“I dealt with a lot of stress over these months and visited PU regularly just to get my examination paper re-evaluated. In August last year, results of the re-evaluation of other students were out except mine and I was told that there would be a third teacher re-checking of my answer sheet. However, a varsity official informed me about the addition of marks,” Neetu said.

The previous marksheet mentioned six marks in the theory paper attempted by Neetu and 10 in internal assessment. After re-evaluation, 63 marks were added in the theory paper, taking the total count to 79.

VARSITY SAYS IT WAS PRINTING ERROR

On being questioned, PU controller of examinations Parvinder Singh said the problem arose due to a printing error. “The matter had come to me and we have gone through the answer book of the student again. There was no foul play on part of the evaluation process and it was found that this was due to a printing error on the marksheet. The student had originally got 66 marks out of which one digit did not get printed. After the re-evaluation, she got three additional marks, making the theory marks 69.” “This is a very rare case. We will devise some mechanism to avoid such mistakes,” he said.

A university senator, on the condition of anonymity, said, “If there has been any fault on behalf of the varsity, the matter should be looked into as the student suffered over months.”