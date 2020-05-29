PU students’ body opposes proposed fee hike

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 05:10 IST

Youth for Swaraj, a students’ organisation of Panjab University, has opposed the proposed fee hike for students taking admission in the varsity from the 2020-21 academic session.

The PU syndicate in its upcoming meeting will take a call on the fee hike of 7.5 % in self-financed courses and 5% in all traditional courses for the new entrants.

In a statement, the students’ body said with incomes of most families is taking a hit amid the Covid pandemic, such a steep fee hike will make it difficult for many families to afford education at PU.

“Youth for Swaraj strongly opposes this move as it will make Panjab University inaccessible for many talented and meritorious students. Approximately 43% of all students at PU are in self-financed courses, with already high and unjust tuition fee ranging from ₹31,000 to 2.45 lakh. Any further increase in fees during this crisis is condemnable,” they said.

The student party demanded that the University Syndicate reject this proposal.