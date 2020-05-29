e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / PU students’ body opposes proposed fee hike

PU students’ body opposes proposed fee hike

The PU syndicate in its upcoming meeting will take a call on the fee hike of 7.5 % in self-financed courses and 5% in all traditional courses for the new entrants.

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 05:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Youth for Swaraj, a students’ organisation of Panjab University, has opposed the proposed fee hike for students taking admission in the varsity from the 2020-21 academic session.

The PU syndicate in its upcoming meeting will take a call on the fee hike of 7.5 % in self-financed courses and 5% in all traditional courses for the new entrants.

In a statement, the students’ body said with incomes of most families is taking a hit amid the Covid pandemic, such a steep fee hike will make it difficult for many families to afford education at PU.

“Youth for Swaraj strongly opposes this move as it will make Panjab University inaccessible for many talented and meritorious students. Approximately 43% of all students at PU are in self-financed courses, with already high and unjust tuition fee ranging from ₹31,000 to 2.45 lakh. Any further increase in fees during this crisis is condemnable,” they said.

The student party demanded that the University Syndicate reject this proposal.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In Lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
In Lockdown 5.0, states ask for curbs only in containment zones
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
How last-minute intel thwarted joint mission by terror outfits
Centre may focus on states with more Covid-19 cases, migrants
Centre may focus on states with more Covid-19 cases, migrants
Why Q4 GDP numbers will be crucial
Why Q4 GDP numbers will be crucial
‘Unassigned’ Covid-19 cases increase as interstate migration picks up
‘Unassigned’ Covid-19 cases increase as interstate migration picks up
Covid: As bodies pile up in Delhi, govt allows use of wood for cremation
Covid: As bodies pile up in Delhi, govt allows use of wood for cremation
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In