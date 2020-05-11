Public dealing in Chandigarh offices put off till May 18

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 22:56 IST

The UT administration, on Monday, postponed the start of public dealings in its offices from May 11 to May 18. As per the order issued by UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, all Sampark centres will now open on the morning of May 18.

The offices will continue to function with maintenance of proper hygiene, social distancing and sanitisation. About 33% staff in C and D categories will continue to attend office, but in case of urgency, the heads of departments have the freedom to call any employee for any duty, stated the order.

The decision comes in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases reported in the city in the last week. The Centre, on May 1, had also extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 17.