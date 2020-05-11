e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Public dealing in Chandigarh offices put off till May 18

Public dealing in Chandigarh offices put off till May 18

About 33% staff in C and D categories will continue to attend office

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
As per orders of adviser to Chandigarh administrator Manoj Kumar Parida, the city administration offices will open on May 18.
As per orders of adviser to Chandigarh administrator Manoj Kumar Parida, the city administration offices will open on May 18.(HT file photo)
         

The UT administration, on Monday, postponed the start of public dealings in its offices from May 11 to May 18. As per the order issued by UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, all Sampark centres will now open on the morning of May 18.

The offices will continue to function with maintenance of proper hygiene, social distancing and sanitisation. About 33% staff in C and D categories will continue to attend office, but in case of urgency, the heads of departments have the freedom to call any employee for any duty, stated the order.

The decision comes in the wake of the spike in Covid-19 cases reported in the city in the last week. The Centre, on May 1, had also extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 17.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In