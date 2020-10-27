e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab CM’s son Raninder Singh doesn’t appear before ED, seeks adjournment in illegal foreign funds case

Punjab CM’s son Raninder Singh doesn’t appear before ED, seeks adjournment in illegal foreign funds case

Cites requirement to be present before parliamentary panel on Olympics in his capacity as National Rifle Association of India president

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:58 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and son Raninder Singh have denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges false.
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and son Raninder Singh have denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges false.(HT Photo)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, who is also the president of the National Rifle Association of India, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Jalandhar on Tuesday, rather he sought adjournment in the matter.

Last week, the ED had summoned Raninder in an ongoing probe into an illegal foreign funds case.

Raninder’s lawyer Jaiveer Shergill said: “My client has sought adjournment as he is required to be present before the parliamentary standing committee for a hearing in connection with the Olympic Games, 2021.”

“He has sought details from the ED of the case in relation to which he has been summoned as the summons issued are vague,” Shergill said.

In August, the ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court for the inspection of new documents filed by the income tax department in the cases against the chief minister and his son.

The matter is pending with the district and sessions court in Ludhiana.

In July 2016, Raninder had appeared before the ED in the case and said he had nothing to hide. “I’ll attend the probe as they want me to as I have nothing to hide,” he said.

ACTION UNDER FEMA ON I-T DEPT COMPLAINT

The central agency initiated action against Raninder under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the income tax department filed a complaint in a Ludhiana court, saying he had lied under oath about trusts owned by him in Virgin Islands.

In 2016, Raninder was summoned by the ED in connection with a FEMA violation. The I-T department said that Raninder misguided the agency by claiming that he did have documents related to the family’s income and trusts abroad.

The I-T department alleged that Raninder was a ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust, which the family formed. Other undisclosed trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited. Capt Amarinder Singh and Raninder also allegedly carried out ‘undisclosed’ financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East), the department said.

The I-T department said the trusts were established in 2005 and most of the deals were routed through Virgin Islands. The agency submitted in the court that it has documents sourced from Virgin Islands that show Captain Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder as owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and other properties in the United Kingdom.

Both Amarinder and Raninder have denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges false.

tags
top news
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
‘Not an income tax officer but...’ PM Modi interacts with UP vendors
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
‘PM also has 6 siblings’: Tejashwi Yadav responds to Nitish Kumar’s comment
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
Priyanka Gandhi slams the PM SVANidhi scheme
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras Case

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In