Punjab CM’s son Raninder Singh doesn’t appear before ED, seeks adjournment in illegal foreign funds case

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 11:58 IST

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s son Raninder Singh, who is also the president of the National Rifle Association of India, did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Jalandhar on Tuesday, rather he sought adjournment in the matter.

Last week, the ED had summoned Raninder in an ongoing probe into an illegal foreign funds case.

Raninder’s lawyer Jaiveer Shergill said: “My client has sought adjournment as he is required to be present before the parliamentary standing committee for a hearing in connection with the Olympic Games, 2021.”

“He has sought details from the ED of the case in relation to which he has been summoned as the summons issued are vague,” Shergill said.

In August, the ED had filed three applications in a Ludhiana court for the inspection of new documents filed by the income tax department in the cases against the chief minister and his son.

The matter is pending with the district and sessions court in Ludhiana.

In July 2016, Raninder had appeared before the ED in the case and said he had nothing to hide. “I’ll attend the probe as they want me to as I have nothing to hide,” he said.

ACTION UNDER FEMA ON I-T DEPT COMPLAINT

The central agency initiated action against Raninder under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) after the income tax department filed a complaint in a Ludhiana court, saying he had lied under oath about trusts owned by him in Virgin Islands.

In 2016, Raninder was summoned by the ED in connection with a FEMA violation. The I-T department said that Raninder misguided the agency by claiming that he did have documents related to the family’s income and trusts abroad.

The I-T department alleged that Raninder was a ‘settler’ of Jacaranda Trust, which the family formed. Other undisclosed trusts include Mulwala Holdings Limited and Allworth Venture Holding Limited. Capt Amarinder Singh and Raninder also allegedly carried out ‘undisclosed’ financial transactions through a bank account in HSBC, Geneva, and HSBC Financial Services Limited (Middle East), the department said.

The I-T department said the trusts were established in 2005 and most of the deals were routed through Virgin Islands. The agency submitted in the court that it has documents sourced from Virgin Islands that show Captain Amarinder Singh and his son Raninder as owners of Marine Mansions in Dubai and other properties in the United Kingdom.

Both Amarinder and Raninder have denied any wrongdoing and termed the charges false.