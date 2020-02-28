Punjab finance minister announces ₹131 cr for industrial focal points upgrade

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:19 IST

Finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday announced to spend ₹131 crore on upgrading infrastructure of industrial focal points in Pathankot, Amritsar, Goindwal Sahib, Chanalon (Rupnagar), Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Batala, Kotkapura, Nabha, Moga, Sangrur, Khanna and Dera Bassi.

“Under the integrated infrastructure development scheme, the government is undertaking upgrade of industrial infrastructure in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mandi Gobindgarh at an estimated cost of ₹22 crore,” said Manpreet.

The government is banking largely on proposed investment, which according to Manpreet has touched ₹57,735 crore. “The investment was result of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit organised last year, which brought us 931 business proposals,” he added.

“The government plans to develop three mega industrial parks over 1,000 acres each with state of the art industrial infrastructure to cater to the demand of the industry. Ludhiana industrial park with special emphasis on textile industry will be developed near Mattewara in Ludhiana and green industry in Bathinda. He also announced to develop a manufacturing cluster in Rajpura over the proposed Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor.

NOTHING SUBSTANTIAL, SAY INDUSTRIALISTS

LUDHIANA: Giving thumbs down to the state budget, industrialists said the government has failed to address their concerns yet again.

On the proposed upgrade of industrial focal points, industrialists said the government has failed to develop the Dhanansu focal point in Ludhiana in three years of its second term.

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Arvinder pal Singh Makkar said the state government had made tall claims of providing subsidised power at the rate of ₹5 per unit to the industry, but nothing has been done on this front. The industry has also been demanding increase in e-way bill threshold from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, but the government has failed to address this demand.

President of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation Gurmeet Kular said the government has failed to complete the ongoing projects. The Amritsar-Kolkata industrial corridor project is hanging fire since long as the government has failed to complete it, said Kular.

Industrialists also slammed the state government for failure in clearing VAT refund. President of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association Badish Jindal said that no additional support has been provided to the Industry for pending VAT refunds. The finance minister also admitted in the budget that industrial subsidies of 1978, 1987, 1992, 1996 and 2003 are still pending. This shows the concern of the state toward the industry, he said.