Punjab fully prepared to tackle any Covid-related exigency: chief secretary

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 02:57 IST

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in some districts of the state, the Punjab government on Saturday said it is fully geared up to effectively deal with further spread of the disease with requisite bed capacity and ventilators in hospitals, and adequate arrangement of PPEs, masks and testing kits.

The government set up 6,190 beds dedicated for the treatment of Covid-91 patients in both government and private hospitals in Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala to effectively deal with the further spread the virus.

Reviewing medical infrastructure arrangements in hospitals across the state, chief secretary Vini Mahajan said the state government was well prepared with requisite bed capacity, ventilators in hospitals, besides having adequate arrangements of PPE kits, masks and testing kits to deal with increasing Covid cases.

Though the situation was under control and people need not panic, the chief secretary urged people to strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols, including social distancing, proper wearing of masks and washing hands frequently to contain coronavirus.

The chief secretary said senior officials of the civil administrations have been deputed as nodal officers in all the districts while IAS officers Sumit Jarangal and Tanu Kashyap deputed as state nodal officers to oversee the daily number of cases to make available the requisite medical infrastructure well in time.

Mahajan said a dedicated group of medical experts has been constituted in every district to ensure that patients are admitted and treated as per their medical requirements.