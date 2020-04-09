e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab govt opens new markets to avoid crowding amid Covid-19 spread

Punjab govt opens new markets to avoid crowding amid Covid-19 spread

The notification from the CMO Punjab also stated that all these markets will now have facility of hand sanitizers, masks and soaps.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 09, 2020 11:20 IST
Asian News International
Chandigarh
To stop coronavirus spread, Punjab government has doubled the number of markets across the state.
         

In a bid to prevent crowding amid the coronavirus spread, Punjab government has doubled the number of markets across the state.

The notification from the CMO Punjab also stated that all these markets will now have facility of hand sanitizers, masks and soaps.

It also stated that adequate arrangements have also been made for the safe and smooth procurement of wheat from April 15.

These moves by the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government are likely to reduce the rush in the markets and at the same time will help people to maintain the norm of social distancing.

With an increase of 540 positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said Ministry of Health on Thursday.

