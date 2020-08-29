Punjab House passes resolution rejecting Centre’s farm ordinances

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:58 IST

Punjab assembly on Friday passed a resolution rejecting the farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre during a specially convened one-day session amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chief minister Amarinder Singh moved the resolution which was supported by the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP). However, it was opposed by the BJP.

The chief minister said the assembly was seriously concerned about apprehensions caused by the ordinances related to the farm sector.

He described these ordinances as a “direct encroachment upon the functions of the states and against the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution” and said it will promote distress sale. These ordinances would spell “economic ruin” for the farming sector of Punjab especially those 70 per cent having less than five acres land, he said.

The House also unanimously passed seven bills.

The 12th session of the 15th Punjab assembly began at 11 am and was adjourned sine die at 2.10pm.

As many 56 legislators were present in the 117-member House, where strict protocols were put in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty-three MLAs in the House were from the ruling Congress, five from the AAP, four AAP rebels and two each from the BJP and the Lok Insaaf Party.

Members of the Shiromani Akali Dal did not attend the session. The one-day session was convened amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is a constitutional requirement to hold a session within six months of the previous assembly session.

Punjab CM goes into self-quarantine

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh quarantined himself after two Congress MLAs who met him during the assembly session on Friday tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLAs, Nirmal Singh and Kulbir Singh Zira, got tested for the disease after the one-day monsoon session. Singh and Zira represent Shutrana and Zira seats, respectively. “He (Nirmal Singh) got himself tested on August 25 and then his report was negative. Based on this report, he entered the House,” speaker Rana KP Singh said. After Singh felt feverish on Friday, he got himself tested again and was found positive. Zira got himself tested for COVID-19 after the session, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.