Punjab local bodies minister, IAS officers test negative for Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 02:21 IST

Punjab local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra along with some other IAS officers on Friday tested negative for Covid-19.

Mohindra’s family, including his wife and son, were also tested negative. The samples were collected on Thursday evening.

Some Punjab ministers and IAS officers have come forward for testing in the special camp organised by state health department at Punjab Bhawan on the appeal of chief minister Amarinder Singh, after one of their colleagues, Tript Bajwa, was tested positive early this week. The CM had tested negative.

Even after Chief Minister’s call, only four ministers turned up for giving samples after Bajwa was tested positive. The other ministers who had tested themselves are Balbir Sidhu (health), Sukhjinder Randhawa (jails) and Aruna Chaudhary (social security, women and child development minister). Friday was the last day of the camp.

The IAS officers who gave samples on Thursday and were tested negative include A Venu Prasad, K Siva Prasad, Hussan Lal, Anurag Verma, Jaspreet Talwar, Vikas Partap. Three officers, including principal secretary to CM, Tejvir Singh, gave their samples but their reports were awaited.