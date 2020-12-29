e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Police vehicle challaned for zebra crossing violation in Chandigarh

Punjab Police vehicle challaned for zebra crossing violation in Chandigarh

TVIS also issued to nissan sunny car standing alongside the SUV; fine for violation is ₹500, but police vehicle driver will have to pay ₹1K

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The picture of the Punjab Police SUV at the Hallomajra light point shared by a commuter on Twitter on Saturday.
The picture of the Punjab Police SUV at the Hallomajra light point shared by a commuter on Twitter on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

A Fortuner SUV belonging to the Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police was challaned for stopping over the zebra crossing at the Hallomajra light point around 8:30am on Saturday.

A commuter took to Twitter to post a picture of the SUV along with a Nissan Sunny, both standing on the zebra crossing.

A traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challan was issued against the car, which was registered in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Special Protection Unit. The fine will be of ₹500, but since it is a police vehicle, the driver will have to pay double the amount as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The traffic police have issued 69,470 TVIS challans in 2019. Parking on zebra crossing remains the most commonly caught offence on camera.

tags
top news
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
‘Caught by neck’: Priyanka after cops stop her from visiting activist home
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
Severe cold wave grips North India, Haryana’s Hisar shivers at 0.2°C
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
‘Keep critics close’: Kejriwal responds to BJP’s ‘chargesheet’ with couplet
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
The BJP effect and the remaking of India
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
I’m a human, I also get irritated: Mary Kom lashes out after beating Nikhat
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
90 killed after bomb-laden vehicle explodes at Mogadishu checkpoint: Report
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Ishant explains why Indian bowlers are performing better under Kohli
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News