Punjab Police vehicle challaned for zebra crossing violation in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 00:07 IST

A Fortuner SUV belonging to the Special Protection Unit of Punjab Police was challaned for stopping over the zebra crossing at the Hallomajra light point around 8:30am on Saturday.

A commuter took to Twitter to post a picture of the SUV along with a Nissan Sunny, both standing on the zebra crossing.

A traffic violation information slip (TVIS) challan was issued against the car, which was registered in the name of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Special Protection Unit. The fine will be of ₹500, but since it is a police vehicle, the driver will have to pay double the amount as per the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The traffic police have issued 69,470 TVIS challans in 2019. Parking on zebra crossing remains the most commonly caught offence on camera.