e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Covid deaths per million half of national average

Punjab’s Covid deaths per million half of national average

Also, the state has one of the best recovery rates of 70% against the countrywide figureof 61%.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 08, 2020 01:16 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab’s Covid-19 deaths per million are half of the national average even as the state’s death rate of 3% is almost equal to the countrywide figure.

As per the state health department’s daily Covid-19 analysis till July 5, Punjab has witnessed 5 deaths per million against overall India figure of 11, which government officials believe is a positive sign.

“The death figure per million reflects that the state has fared well in terms of crisis management. Timely detection of cases and improvement in clinical management are apparently the key reasons behind this,” state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.

Till June 5, the state’s death toll was 164 as compared to India’s total of 19,692.

There has been a sudden surge in deaths due to the virus of late, with 99 people succumbing to the virus in June only. Since July 1, the state recorded 26 deaths, taking the toll to 175.

The state nodal officer, however, claims that of the 175 deceased, the coronavirus was the only reason of death only among 22.

“In rest of the cases, the patients did not die due to Covid-19 but because they had other ailments like high blood pressure, high sugar, renal complication, etc when they tested positive. Less deaths per million when the state is doing more testing is encouraging,” Dr Bhaskar added.

Analysis also reveals that Punjab’s cases per million population is 209 against India’s figures of 386 positive patients per million. Also, Punjab has one of the best recovery rates of 70% against the national averages of 61%.

In Punjab, 27% of the total cases are active against India’s 36%.


LUDHIANA EMERGES

AS NEW VIRUS HUB

Ludhiana has emerged as the new Covid-19 hub in the state whereas Amritsar, which topped the tally of cases for nearly two months, has shown improvement in the past one week.

In the week preceding July 5, Amritsar witnessed 74 new cases against Ludhiana’s 298, followed by Jalandhar, Sangrur and and Patiala at 137, 127 and 98, respectively.

top news
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
India targets Pakistan at UN body over counter-terrorism record
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In