Punjab Smart Connect Scheme: 4,944 students from Ludhiana dist to get smart phones in final phase

Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says 16,553 Class-12 students of government schools in Ludhiana district will have benefit under the scheme

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Government schools students after receiving smart phones under the “Punjab Smart Connect Scheme” at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Government schools students after receiving smart phones under the “Punjab Smart Connect Scheme” at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu handed over smart phones to Class-12 students of government schools in the third and final phase of the “Punjab Smart Connect Scheme” at Bachat Bhawan on Thursday .

Five students each from four schools- Government Senior Secondary School, Jagraon Bridge, Government Senior Secondary School, Kasabad, Government Senior Secondary School, Engine Shed, and Government Senior Secondary School, Ambedkar Nagar, received the phones.

Punjab Youth Development Board chairperson Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, Ludhiana Improvement Trust chairman Raman Balasubramaniam, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma and ADC (development) Sandeep Kumar were present on the occasion.

He said that with the distribution of 4,944 smartphones in the last phase, a total of 16,553 Class-12 students of government schools in Ludhiana district will have benefited under the scheme.

He said that the smartphones will provide global connectivity and empower the financially-challenged students who could not afford them. He said that in the current situation, they have assumed greater importance, as they have become a necessity to continue education.

Ashu said that he wanted Punjab’s students to be abreast with the latest technology, which they can use effectively for their education.

Gone are the days of chalks and boards, he said, adding that the government schools, which have seen a major transformation over the past couple of years, need to be supported through technological initiatives by the state government.

In the first phase, 2498 smart phones were given to students, 11,676 in the second and 4,977 in the last phase.

top news
To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
Army mountaineer who helped India secure Siachen passes away
Farmers to welcome New Year at Singhu as protest continues
Delhi records 574 Covid-19 infections, one of the lowest in months
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
Covid-19 pandemic meets 500th anniversary of 1st global voyage
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from January 1
‘India’s economy will reach pre-Covid level in 2021’: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman
