e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Chandigarh

Punjab youth trapped in Russia to return home today

He was stuck in a factory in Russia after being cheated by the travel agent.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 25 people, who have been reportedly trapped in Russia for the past four months, will return home on Sunday, said administration authorities.

Indian embassy in Moscow arranged tickets for them after Union government intervened into the matter.

They will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Sunday morning as per the authorities.

Kapurthala police had arrested prime accused agent Diljeet Singh alias Pintu of Khurampur village in Kapurthala in this regard.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, against him on the basis of a video sent by the youth through social media and a complaint filed by Jarnail Singh, father of 26-year-old youth trapped in Russia, early this month.

Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, had told the police that his son along with 24 other youth have been stuck in a factory in Russia after being cheated by the travel agent.

As per victims, each youth had paid ₹1.20 lakh to the travel agent after he promised them a salary of ₹35, 000 per month in Russia. However, company did not pay them said salary and had also seized their passports.

tags
top news
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Cong, Centre spar on citizenship act, protests claim another life
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
3 killed in fire at four-storey residential building in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
10-year-old girl kills classmate in Rajasthan after tiff over pen: Cops
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
‘Don’t think he is too keen ’: Ravi Shastri talks about MS Dhoni
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
The Body movie review: Rishi-Emraan’s film lacks depth
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
How Citizenship Act, NRC will alter the idea of India, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
Rahul’s ‘Parivar Bachao’ rally, not ‘Bharat Bachao’: Prakash Javadekar
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News