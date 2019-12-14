Punjab youth trapped in Russia to return home today

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 23:59 IST

As many as 25 people, who have been reportedly trapped in Russia for the past four months, will return home on Sunday, said administration authorities.

Indian embassy in Moscow arranged tickets for them after Union government intervened into the matter.

They will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, on Sunday morning as per the authorities.

Kapurthala police had arrested prime accused agent Diljeet Singh alias Pintu of Khurampur village in Kapurthala in this regard.

A case was registered under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code IPC and Section 13 of Punjab Travel Professionals (Regulation) Act, 2014, against him on the basis of a video sent by the youth through social media and a complaint filed by Jarnail Singh, father of 26-year-old youth trapped in Russia, early this month.

Singh, a resident of SBS Nagar, had told the police that his son along with 24 other youth have been stuck in a factory in Russia after being cheated by the travel agent.

As per victims, each youth had paid ₹1.20 lakh to the travel agent after he promised them a salary of ₹35, 000 per month in Russia. However, company did not pay them said salary and had also seized their passports.